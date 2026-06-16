MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — What began as a search for weapons and contraband quickly escalated into a major emergency inside a Georgia jail.

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According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, jail staff were conducting cell shakedowns when they discovered several prohibited items, including handmade weapons.

Officials said the jail is currently housing roughly 200 inmates above its maximum capacity.

The sheriff’s office believes some inmates in a South Tower dorm retaliated after the contraband was confiscated.

According to the sheriff’s office, inmates created wicks from tissue and placed them in a ventilation system, sparking a fire that produced heavy smoke. Officials believe the wick may have been ignited using an electrical outlet.

0 of 4 PHOTOS: Contraband search sparks fire inside Georgia jail (Muscogee County Sheriff's Office) PHOTOS: Contraband search sparks fire inside Georgia jail (Muscogee County Sheriff's Office) PHOTOS: Contraband search sparks fire inside Georgia jail (Muscogee County Sheriff's Office) PHOTOS: Contraband search sparks fire inside Georgia jail (Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

As a precaution, 500 inmates were immediately moved to secure and non-secure areas of the jail while deputies worked to contain the fire.

Both on-duty and off-duty Muscogee County deputies responded to the facility, along with Columbus police. The K9 units were also deployed to prevent inmates from trying to escape during the incident.

Officials said inmates who required medical attention were evaluated and treated by the jail’s medical provider. No information has been released regarding the number or severity of any injuries.

The incident remains under criminal investigation.

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