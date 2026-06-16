Bear hit, killed by car on Georgia highway

The Hart County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash involving a bear on Saturday afternoon.

A Chevrolet Equinox was driving on a roadway when a bear walked in front of it.

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The SUV hit the bear, killing the bear.

The driver was not injured, and the SUV sustained only minor damage.

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The Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers to use caution, especially during dawn and dusk hours when wildlife is most active.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources was notified of the incident.

According to DNR, it is illegal to attempt to care for wildlife in Georgia unless you have a specific permit.

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