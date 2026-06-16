2 charged after man’s body found in Douglas County reservoir

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced murder charges against two suspects after a man’s body was found in a reservoir.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones has been following the case against Mario Andre Barber and Brittany Amber Baker after they were arrested on drug and identity theft charges in May.

On Tuesday, Douglas County deputies confirmed that Barber and Baker now face charges in the murder of Jamal Parker. The 37-year-old’s body was found in the Dog River Reservoir on May 15. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified his body on June 15.

We’re working to learn more about how detectives connected the suspects to the murder investigation, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m. previously reported when Douglas County deputies spent days searching a home on Langdale Chase Street last month.

Neighbors told Jones they were on edge and concerned about their safety. At the time, deputies would only say they are conducting a search warrant in conjunction with an active investigation.

Then Jones learned that deputies were investigating a drug and identity fraud ring at the home owned by Baker. Arrest warrants said Baker and Barber had several stolen driver’s licenses and manufactured IDs, license plates and license registrations.

Now, the pair are facing murder charges. Detectives have not said what the connection between them and Parker is.

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