Agencies participate in drill at Fort Gillem

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple law enforcement agencies are participating in a drill Thursday morning simulating a terrorist attack.
The exercise at Fort Gillem in Clayton County is being attended by Forest Park Police and other Clayton County agencies.
The drill simulates an active shooter/terrorist at the military installation.
Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach was there when law enforcement took actors into custody in the simulation.
Forest Park PD and other Clayton Co agencies responding to DRILL at Ft. Gillem...active shooter/terrorist EXERCISE at military installation pic.twitter.com/dWvdT7yx8V— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) April 26, 2018
