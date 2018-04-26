  • Agencies participate in drill at Fort Gillem

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple law enforcement agencies are participating in a drill Thursday morning simulating a terrorist attack. 

    The exercise at Fort Gillem in Clayton County is being attended by Forest Park Police and other Clayton County agencies.

    The drill simulates an active shooter/terrorist at the military installation. 

    Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach was there when law enforcement took actors into custody in the simulation.

    We’ll show you video of the simulation on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Agencies participate in drill at Fort Gillem

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen was driving 106 mph when she crashed, killed best friend, prosecutors say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Child taken by car thieves found safe

  • Headline Goes Here

    Firefighters save woman from burning home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Several units destroyed in apartment fire, impacting 5 families