  • GBI responding to officer-involved shooting in Villa Rica

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on its way to an officer-involved shooting in Villa Rica. 

    Officials told Channel 2 Action News the shooting happened Thursday morning at the Easy Quick Shop at the intersection of Van Wert Road and Highway 78.    

    Channel 2's Audrey Washington is on the way to the scene to learn more information for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.  

