CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on its way to an officer-involved shooting in Villa Rica.
Officials told Channel 2 Action News the shooting happened Thursday morning at the Easy Quick Shop at the intersection of Van Wert Road and Highway 78.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington is on the way to the scene to learn more information for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
.@GBI_GA agents are responding to an officer involved shooting on 1607 Bankhead Highway, Villa Ricca. Media - a #GBI supervisor will be on scene to provide updates. pic.twitter.com/AvZcSpBRRc— Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) April 26, 2018
