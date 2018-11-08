After years of criticism, Clayton County Animal Control Center is under new leadership

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - An animal control facility that's faced criticism from the community now has a new leader and he's on a mission.
After years of criticism from some in the community about the operations at the facility, Clayton County's Animal Control Center's new leader has a message to the community:
"What I want people to understand and know that we are committed. We want people to know that we are passionate about animals. I am an animal owner myself," said Maj. Richard Godfrey, with Clayton County Animal Control.
The department is also working in conjunction with local rescue groups. Godfrey said they're considering a trap and release program to help with the problem of feral cats.
We get a tour of the facility and talk to the new director about the changes that are taking place, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}