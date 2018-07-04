1 killed, several shot after fight outside bar

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a bar in Clayton County early Wednesday morning.
Officers say one man was killed and several others were injured when shots broke out at the Ice Bar Lounge and Restaurant around 1:40 a.m.
According to police, people began arguing inside the bar and soon became physical. The fight spilled out in to the parking lot, where shots were fired.
Police say a 25-year-old victim died at the scene. Several others transported themselves to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
We’re working to learn more about the victim, and what may have led up to the argument that started it all, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
If you have any information, contact CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477.
