Clayton County sheriff’s captain hit by driver at the scene of crash that injured deputy and inmate

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Clayton County deputy and an inmate.

On Thursday, sources told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the crash happened in Forest Park on Southridge Parkway.

Jones said a driver rear-ended a deputy who had an inmate in the back.

Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln shared a photo of the aftermath of the crash.

The sheriff deputy’s vehicle was severely damaged.

About 45 minutes later, a sheriff’s captain was standing on the road at the scene of the crash when an elderly driver ran him over.

Jones said the captain is stable and was taken to Grady.

Both the deputy and inmate are being taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the driver’s condition.

At this time, authorities suspect the driver may have been under the influence.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Clayton County Sheriff’s Office for additional information and we are waiting to hear back.

