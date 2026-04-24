Woman found dead along Athens highway identified

ATHENS, Ga. — Police on Friday released the identity of a woman found dead along an Athens highway.
As Channel Action News reported, officers found the woman dead in the 3100 block of Atlanta Highway on Jan. 27.
Athens-Clark County Police Department identified the woman as Rosalinda Gurley, 74, of Statham.
Police said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation helped identify Gurley.
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