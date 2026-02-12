Unidentified woman found dead along Athens highway, police say

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found dead late last month along a highway.

According to police, officers discovered the woman’s body on Jan. 27 in the 3100 block of Atlanta Highway.

Investigators believe her death may have been the result of cold weather exposure. Authorities say the woman did not have identification on her and remains unidentified.

Police describe the woman as having brown hair and brown eyes. She appeared to be 40 to 50 years old, about five feet tall, and weighing around 119 pounds.

She was wearing the clothing shown in the released photo when she was found.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information about her identity is asked to contact Det. D. Harrison at 762-400-7361 or via email at david.harrison@accgov.com.

The investigation remains ongoing.

