UGA player arrested on nearly a dozen property damage charges

ATHENS, Ga. — A University of Georgia football player is facing nearly a dozen felony charges after his arrest last week.
London Seymour was arrested on Jan. 29 and charged with 11 counts of criminal property damage, according to Athens-Clarke County jail records.
Jail records show that Seymour was released just over an hour later on a $1,410 bond.
Details on the incident that led to those charges have not been released. Channel 2 Action News is working to obtain copies of the incident report.
The university’s football roster says the freshman is a defensive tackle from Suwanee. He previously played at North Gwinnett High School.
In his first season with the Bulldogs, Seymour only took the field in the Aug. 30 game against Marshall University.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to UGA Athletics officials for comment, but has not heard back.
