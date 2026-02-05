UGA player arrested on nearly a dozen property damage charges

ATHENS, Ga. — A University of Georgia football player is facing nearly a dozen felony charges after his arrest last week.

London Seymour was arrested on Jan. 29 and charged with 11 counts of criminal property damage, according to Athens-Clarke County jail records.

Jail records show that Seymour was released just over an hour later on a $1,410 bond.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Details on the incident that led to those charges have not been released. Channel 2 Action News is working to obtain copies of the incident report.

The university’s football roster says the freshman is a defensive tackle from Suwanee. He previously played at North Gwinnett High School.

RELATED STORIES:

In his first season with the Bulldogs, Seymour only took the field in the Aug. 30 game against Marshall University.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to UGA Athletics officials for comment, but has not heard back.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group