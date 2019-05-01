Robbers plow SUV through front of gun store, steal multiple weapons, police say

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - Police are hoping someone may recognize a group of robbers who are seen driving an SUV through the front of a gun shop and stealing several weapons from inside.
Channel 2’s Christian Jennings got the video that shows a red Jeep plowing through the front of the store in Clarke County this weekend.
The suspects ran in front of the surveillance cameras, also giving us a close look at some of the faces of the people involved.
"The one suspect that didn’t have a mask on or anything, it's crazy that he would do that," said Brady Cole, who lives near the store.
Detectives in another county told Jennings they're interested in the case, as well. She’s digging into that part of the investigation, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
