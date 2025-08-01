Police investigating attempted $50,000 theft from Athens food bank

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County police said someone tried to steal almost $50,000 from a local food bank through a fraudulent invoice.

According to police, the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia reported an attempted theft by deception involving a fake invoice for $49,955 on July 18.

The invoice said it was charging thousands of dollars for executive business coaching and development services, but the Food Bank had not requested those services, nor received any.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

A police report said the invoice included a W-9 form with a company named Leadership Resources and Consulting LLC, at an address in Leander, Texas.

However, officers said in the report that the employer identification number on the form belonged to a different business, Community Investment Collaborative, Inc.

The invoice reviewed by police was signed by a man named Greg Parlee, whose LinkedIn account was associated with yet another business, police said in the report.

Additionally, when officers searched the address listed on the W-9 form, they saw it led back to a business park where only one company was available, MSB Consulting.

“It appears that an individual has used names of legitimate persons/businesses to create a fraudulent invoice in hopes that an unsuspecting person would pay it,” officers said in the report. “No suspects are known at this time.”

Police said they are still investigating the attempted theft by deception.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group