Officers, Good Samaritan rescues 4-year-old girl from near drowning at Clarke County lake

ATHENS, Ga. — Three Athens-Clarke County officers and a Good Samaritan are being recognized for saving a child after a near drowning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Saturday, Ofc. First Class Kayante Gresham-Jackson was patrolling when she was told that a four-year-old girl drowned at the lake.

Gresham-Jackson along with a Good Samaritan began performing CPR.

TRENDING STORIES:

Gresham-Jackson then called for backup. That’s when Ofc. Amber Ferguson and Ofc. Clay Cochran arrived.

Officials said the child had a weak pulse and was still unresponsive and unconscious. As officers provided life-saving care, the child drew out water from her lungs.

First responders arrived and the four-year-old girl was taken to a hospital.

The department said she is recovering nicely. The child and Good Samaritan identities were not released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

One of worst bottlenecks in the country is getting a makeover. Here’s what drivers think

©2024 Cox Media Group