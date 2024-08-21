Officers, Good Samaritan rescues 4-year-old girl from near drowning at Clarke County lake

ATHENS, Ga. — Three Athens-Clarke County officers and a Good Samaritan are being recognized for saving a child after a near drowning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Saturday, Ofc. First Class Kayante Gresham-Jackson was patrolling when she was told that a four-year-old girl drowned at the lake.
Gresham-Jackson along with a Good Samaritan began performing CPR.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Child injures both legs after getting pinned between 2 cars at Coweta high school
- Search underway for 2 suspects after 25-year-old man shot, killed in front of DeKalb Family Dollar
- One of worst bottlenecks in the country is getting a makeover. Here’s what drivers think
Gresham-Jackson then called for backup. That’s when Ofc. Amber Ferguson and Ofc. Clay Cochran arrived.
Officials said the child had a weak pulse and was still unresponsive and unconscious. As officers provided life-saving care, the child drew out water from her lungs.
First responders arrived and the four-year-old girl was taken to a hospital.
The department said she is recovering nicely. The child and Good Samaritan identities were not released.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group