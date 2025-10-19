Meet K9 Scooby: Athens-Clarke County Police Department’s newest member

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is celebrating a new addition.

Pictures shared on the department’s Facebook page show K9 Scooby and his handler, Senior Officer David Kelley.

The pair recently wrapped up extensive training before hitting the streets.

Scooby joins the department’s K9 team, which helps with sniffing out evidence, suspects and missing persons.

