‘10 seconds:’ DeKalb mother says she and her son had mere seconds to get out of burning home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A fire raced through a DeKalb home, damaging the roof and destroying everything inside.

Kimberly Cantron tells Channel 2 Bryan Mims that she and her family only had mere seconds to get out of the house.

She and her 21-year-old son, Miles, live at the home on Ward Bluff Court.

DeKalb County Fire Department says the call came in around 6:40 a.m. Sunday morning and the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Catron said she didn’t know what might have sparked the fire.

“We had 10 seconds max to get out of the house. The alarm was going off. The house upstairs was fully in smoke. As soon as we came downstairs, the fire shot through the ceiling,” she said. “Ten seconds, ten seconds, all we have is life.”

She’s saddened by the loss of all her belongings, but so grateful that she and her son were not hurt.

“What if I didn’t wake up? What if I didn’t smell the smoke?” she asked.

She said this is “a chance to start over and that she’s crying “happy and sad tears.”

“I love God and I know God,” she said.

She told Mims her renter’s insurance is putting her and her son in a hotel. The Red Cross gave her a debit card for financial support.

The family has started a GoFundMe for immediate needs. Click here if you would like to donate.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

