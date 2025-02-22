It’s been one year since Laken Riley was murdered on the UGA campus

ATLANTA — It has been one year since nursing student Laken Riley was murdered at the University of Georgia.

Her death made news around the world and led to the passage of the Laken Riley Act.

That bill was the first bill President Trump signed after taking office.

Her death became an issue during the presidential campaign, triggering debate over illegal immigration.

Her convicted killer is a Venezuelan man who entered the United States illegally.

On Feb. 22, 2024, Riley, 22, an Augusta University nursing student, was murdered while jogging on a running trail at the University of Georgia.

The next day, UGA police arrested Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26.

Police say he killed Riley during a struggle.

He lived in an apartment about a mile from where Riley’s body was found.

Ibarra was charged with murder, aggravated assault with intent to rape, kidnapping, and other crimes.

He waived his right to a jury trial, and in November a judge found him guilty on all charges.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In January, the U.S. House and Senate passed the Laken Riley Act.

It requires federal officials to detain any immigrant charged with crimes such as shoplifting or assaulting a police officer or crimes that injure or kill someone.

On Jan. 29, President Trump signed the bill into law.

The federal law has already been used one time, leading to the deportation of an illegal immigrant in Indiana.

Riley’s murder also led to action in Georgia’s Capitol with the passage of House Bill 1105.

It requires law enforcement in Georgia to notify federal authorities when illegal immigrants are arrested.

It also mandates local law enforcement to check the immigration status of detainees.

The governor made it a priority after what he called “the senseless death” of Riley.

