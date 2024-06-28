Homeless shelter employee starting to speak again after being attacked with machete

ATHENS, Ga. — An employee at an Athens homeless shelter who was attacked by a man with a machete is starting to be able to speak again.

Chris Sullens, 53, was at work earlier this month when Cedric Smith began beating him with a machete.

Sullens’ sister says he lost his eye in the attack and suffered a broken skull. He is still being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The attack left Sullens on a ventilator and with brain swelling. On Friday, he was able to stand up for the first time.

