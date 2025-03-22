Gang members targeted by police in Athens area, 8 arrested

ATHENS, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies targeted gang members during an operation in the Athens area this week.

On Thursday, March 20, the Department of Community Services in collaboration with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Probation Office, conducted the joint operation.

They performed compliance checks, spoke with, and served warrants to verified gang members associated with known street gangs in Athens-Clarke County.

Eight people who had active warrants for their arrest were picked up.

“This operation underscores the power of collaboration. By working together, we continue to successfully disrupt dangerous criminal street gangs and make our community safer. Together, we will continue to hold offenders accountable and protect those we serve,” Chief Jerry Saulters, Athens-Clarke County Police Department said.

