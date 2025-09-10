Former GA high school baseball standout, Angels minor leaguer ejected in car crash

A former Clarke Central High School baseball player and Los Angeles Angels prospect is recovering after a serious rollover crash on Friday.

Rio Foster and another passenger were ejected from the car after it hit a fence and power pole in Richland, Washington.

Police said the driver, Ashante Sanders-Jackson, was under the influence and speeding before the crash. They have charged the 23-year-old with three counts of vehicular assault.

Foster grew up in Clarke County and currently plays for the Tri-City Dust Devils, the Angels’ High-A team. He was supposed to play in fall league next month. The same day as the crash, Foster was named Northwest League Player of the Month.

“Rio is the most humble, kind and respectful young man and this is the most unfortunate circumstance. He worked so hard to get to where he is today, and was on fire these past few weeks,” his family wrote on a GoFundMe.

The page says Foster suffered a traumatic brain injury and several skull and facial fractures in the crash. He is critical, but stable at a hospital.

“He’s undergone a brain surgery, and will need more procedures done over the course of the next few months, on top of physical therapy,” his family wrote.

“The Dust Devils organization asks you to continue to keep Rio in your thoughts during this difficult time. For those looking for a way to help him and his family, click the link.”

