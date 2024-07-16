B-52s to be the first band to ever play the new Classic Center Arena set to open in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — The Classic Center Arena, which is set to open later this year in Athens, is wasting no time to find its very first artist to perform – and it’s a rather appropriate one.

The arena announced Monday that you’ll be able to head down the Atlanta Highway in December to see the B-52s as they hold the inaugural concert at the new Classic Center.

Tickets for the inaugural show will go on sale on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. at ClassicCenter.com.

TRENDING STORIES:

“As a band that put Athens on the musical map and paved the way for so many others to find success, I could not be more excited to have The B-52s open The Classic Center Arena,” said Kelly Girtz, mayor of Athens. “I can’t wait to dance this mess around with thousands of friends and neighbors.”

The Classic Center Arena will seat up to 8,500 people for concerts, sports tournaments, family shows, and conventions. The arena will also be home to the UGA Ice Dawgs and Athens’ new professional hockey team, the Rock Lobsters.

“We are honored to host The B-52s as the first concert in the Arena. Their impact on music in Athens has helped pave the way for this exciting new era of entertainment in the Classic City,” said Paul Cramer, President/CEO of The Classic Center.

So roam if you want to, but there will only be one place to see one of Athens’ most famous bands in December.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘A real risk:’ At least 6 people sickened by mushroom gummies in Georgia, health officials warn





©2024 Cox Media Group