Athens tourism department honored by state nonprofit

ATHENS, Ga. — Visit Athens GA, the tourism bureau for Athens-Clarke County, was recently honored by the Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus.

On Monday, Visit Athens GA was named the Destination Marketing Organization of the Year for 2026.

The honor was presented to the organization at the 2026 Georgia Tourism Excellence Awards, presented by GACVB.

Visit Athens GA was also awarded the Travelblazer award, which was presented to it by Georgia Trend Magazine to highlight how the organization’s Pup Pass initiative had impacted development in the region.

“These awards speak to the strength of our community and the partners who help bring Athens to life every day,” Katie Williams, executive director of Visit Athens GA, said in a statement. “From major developments to creative initiatives like the Pup Pass, it’s a collective effort to ensure Athens continues to grow in a way that feels authentic and welcoming.”

Visit Athens GA said its work helped generate an estimated $54.7 million in economic impact.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group