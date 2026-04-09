VIDEO: Driver admits distraction after slamming into Duluth patrol car

DULUTH, Ga. — Duluth police want you to pay more attention when you’re behind the wheel after a distracted driver crashes into one of their own.

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The crash happened last month at Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Rogers Bridge Road.

Video from the officer’s patrol car shows the driver running the red light and slamming into the officer’s patrol car.

According to Duluth police, the red light had been active for about 20 seconds when the driver entered the intersection.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and is OK.

Police say the driver admitted they were not paying attention at the time of the crash.

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The department released the video of the crash as part of Distracted Driving Awareness Month, hoping it serves as a warning to others.

“A quick glance away from the road, checking a phone, adjusting the radio, or simply losing focus for a few seconds can lead to serious crashes and injuries,” the department said. “This time, it was one of our officers. Next time, it could be a family, a friend, or even you.”

The department is urging drivers to stay alert behind the wheel, obey traffic signals, and avoid distractions every time they get on the road.

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