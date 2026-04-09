Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for removal of President Trump over ‘serious instability’

ATLANTA — Former Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says President Donald Trump needs to be removed from office.

Greene, who resigned in January, called for the president’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment after Trump posted on Truth Social saying “a whole civilization will die tonight” after giving Iran a deadline to end the war there.

25TH AMENDMENT!!!

Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization.

This is evil and madness. pic.twitter.com/2mdogDRZN4 — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 7, 2026

Trump later backed down from that deadline, but in an interview on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Greene says she feels that the president is mentally unstable.

“It’s absolute madness. How can any person that is mentally stable call for an entire civilization of people to be murdered, to be wiped out, to never come back again? That’s what the president called for, and that shows that there’s serious instability in his thinking that he would not only say that in a private room, perhaps with his advisers, but actually go to his megaphone, his Truth Social, and post that for the entire country and the entire world,” Greene said.

Greene, once a staunch supporter of Trump, said the president has turned his back on the very people who got him elected.

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“What we campaigned on was no more foreign wars, and President Trump said he was going to be the peace president. Well, he’s gone from being the peace president to the war president, and that’s, I don’t support that at all,” Greene said. “The price of oil is skyrocketing, and this isn’t going to end quickly. This is going to have economic profound effects for a very long time. And it will take a long time to get back on track, especially if this war continues and continues to escalate.”

It’s not just Greene calling for Trump to be removed. Right-wing pundit Alex Jones says he should also be removed over what he said looks like Trump’s failing health.

As for the White House, press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Trump’s rhetoric this week, calling it effective.

“I think it was a very, very strong threat from the president of the United States that led the Iranian regime to cave to their knees and ask for a ceasefire and agree to reopening the Strait of Hormuz,” she said.

Some Democrats have introduced articles of impeachment against Trump this week as well.

The White House criticized the calls for Trump’s removal as “pathetic.”

“Democrats have been talking about impeaching President Trump since before he was even sworn into office. The Democrats in Congress are deranged, weak, and ineffective, which is why their approval ratings are at historic lows.”

As for Greene, her vacated seat was filled on Tuesday by Clay Fuller to finish out what is left of Greene’s term.

Both Fuller and his opponent, Shawn Harris, said they will run again for the seat in November.

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