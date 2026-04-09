U-Haul crashed into Family Dollar, second store in ATM smash-and-grabs

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Surveillance video shows thieves using a U-Haul for a smash-and-grab, crashing through the front of two stores.

Dramatic moments captured on a security camera as a U-Haul backed into a laundromat, crashing through the business, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

They struck stores in Mableton on Veterans Memorial Highway, Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned.

The thieves tried to steal two ATMs. A Family Dollar was their first stop, but they couldn’t get to the ATM because that wall came crashing down on it after they rammed through the store.

At a second store, two people dressed in all black wearing ski masks could be seen on surveillance as they carried out the ATM and took off.

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