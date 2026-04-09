Beware of door-to-door pine straw scheme resulting in $2,000 bills

DUNWOODY, Ga. — It’s a warning that apparently bears repeating.
The pine straw scheme is one Channel 2 Action News has warned about before, with Consumer Investigator Justin Gray detailing the dishonest tactics of these door-to-door sales
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Now, Dunwoody PD is warning people about what they characterize as deceptive tactics.
“Individuals may go door-to-door offering pine straw at a ‘low price per bale.’ After completing the work, they claim to have used far more bales than expected resulting in extremely high bills, sometimes over $2,000,” the police department warned.
The price is given as a verbal offer, with no written record of what’s agreed to and no written estimate.
The Dunwoody PD offers tips to keep you from falling for a scheme like this:
- Make sure to get a written estimate before work
- Agree on total cost, not just price per bale
- Avoid unsolicited door-to-door services
- Resist pressured to pay immediately
Authorities say call the police if you think you’ve been victimized.
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