Athens teens indicted for murder, gang membership after man shot to death

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Attorney General’s Office announced three Athens teenagers were indicted in connection to the death of a man shot and killed at an apartment complex in May.

Two of the suspects, ages 17 and 15, are also accused of being gang members in addition to facing murder charges.

Channel 2 Action News previously covered in May how 20-year-old father Cameron Manago was shot to death at his apartment in Athens. Police said was an attempted robbery.

After the shooting, homicide investigators determined that three teenagers, also from Athens, and with alleged gang ties, were responsible.

On the day of Manago’s death, then-16-year-old Zyquavious Thomas was arrested for felony murder, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

Later on, 18-year-old Janiya Moore was charged with felony murder and tampering with evidence, though the tampering charge and murder charge were not in the indictment from the AG’s office. Instead, Moore was indicted on drug charges.

Investigators then arrested a third teen, 15-year-old Keanthony Sorrells for gang violence and murder. The Athens-Clarke County Police Chief said the indictments were among a series of prosecutions, and convictions, from the AG’s Office’s Gang Prosecution Unit.

“We are grateful for the assistance of the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit in the 12 convictions they have secured thus far,” said ACCPD Chief Jerry Saulters. “The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is committed to holding criminals accountable for their actions and making Athens a safe community to live, work and visit.”

According to the Attorney General’s Office, both Sorrells and Thomas were members of “Sex, Money, Murder” gang, a national set of Bloods that has a strong presence throughout Georgia.

The indictments against all three come from the state’s Gang Prosecution Unit, according to the AG’s office.

Referring to the case, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said partnering with Athens police to prosecute those accused of gang violence has led to justice in the community.

“Since partnering with ACCPD two years ago, we have successfully prosecuted repeat offenders, addressed an ongoing gang conflict in the area, and secured justice for families who have lost loved ones due to gang violence. Our efforts have made a significant impact on the Athens-Clarke County community, but there’s still more work to do, and we will continue to use all available resources to combat gang activity in our state,” Carr said in a statement.

The grand jury indictment says Thomas and Sorrells killed Manago in a bid to “increase [their] status or position” in the gang, Sex, Money, Murder and to steal a bag of marijuana belonging to Moore.

The three suspects face the following charges:

Zyquavious Thomas, 17, of Athens:

1 count of Murder

1 count of Felony Murder

1 count of Armed Robbery

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Handgun by a Person Under the Age of 18 Years

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Keanthony Sorrells, 15, of Athens:

1 count of Murder

1 count of Felony Murder

1 count of Armed Robbery

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Handgun by a Person Under the Age of 18 Years

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Janiya Moore, 18, of Athens:

1 count of Attempt to Violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

