3rd teen arrested for murder, gang violence in fatal Athens shooting

ATHENS, Ga. — A third teenager was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Athens man back in May at the Rolling Ridge apartments.

On May 27, Athens-Clarke police said Cameron Manago was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital, where he died. Police said the shooting, which happened around 10:25 p.m., was part of an attempted armed robbery in Athens.

Now, 15-year-old Keanthony Sorrells faces charges for Manago’s murder, as well as gang violence charges.

In May, the investigation of the incident led to the arrest of 16-year-old Zyquavious Thomas on charges of felony murder, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated assault. He was charged and arrested the day after the shooting.

Police made another arrest in June, of 18-year-old Janiya Moore, in connection to Manago’s death. Moore was charged with felony murder and tampering with evidence.

Police said Thomas was charged as an adult.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested the third suspect, Sorrells, with the help of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and both the Athens-Clarke County Police Department’s Robbery/Homicide and Gang Units and the ACCPD Special Response Team.

Sorrells faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and gang violence.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Hovie Lister at 762-400-7333.

