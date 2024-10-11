Fire breaks out at Kroger store in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews in DeKalb County are investigating the cause of a fire at a Kroger located on Wesley Chapel Road.

The fire broke out early Friday morning in the receiving or storage area at the back of the store.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was at the scene shortly after the incident. It appears the fire may have started with a pile of cardboard stacked against the building.

Firefighters from DeKalb Fire Rescue arrived at the scene around 3 a.m. and quickly worked to contain the blaze using water from both the ground and a ladder truck.

According to the battalion chief, the fire started outside, climbed the store’s wall, and spread to the roof.

Overnight staff who were restocking inside the Kroger reported hearing something before they noticed the fire. One worker thought they heard voices coming from the roof, but the battalion chief said that could have been caused by the fire itself.

Fortunately, the fire did not result in any smoke or damage to the main store area.

Fire investigators are currently on the scene to determine the cause and the potential impact of the fire on Kroger’s operations.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Kroger for an update.

