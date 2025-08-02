Athens police warn about the dangers of throwing batteries in trash or recycling bins

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens police are asking the public to remember that throwing batteries in the trash or recycling bins is dangerous.
Batteries are the number one cause of fires in the Athens-Clarke County Solid Waste Facility and the trucks that carry material to it.
One misplaced battery can spark a fire on a garbage truck, leading to $60,000 in damages and endangering the lives of workers and the community.
Batteries can catch fire if they overheat, are crushed, punctured, or short circuit by having something touch both the positive and negative terminals.
There are several locations around the county where you can safely recycle batteries.
- CHaRM- 1005 College Ave
- ACC Solid Waste- 725 Hancock Industrial Way
- ACC Landfill- 5700 Lexington Rd
- Fire Station #2- 275 Cleveland Rd
- Fire Station #9- 1650 Danielsville Rd
- Fire Station #8- 3955 Jefferson Rd
Batteries are also recycled at UGA Battery Recycling, Lowe’s, Batteries Plus, and Best Buy.
