3 people arrested after fentanyl, cocaine found at Athens home

ATHENS, Ga. — Three people were arrested after police served a search warrant at an Athens home and found fentanyl and cocaine.

On Feb. 26, the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force served the warrant in the 100 block of Bedford Drive in Athens.

Officials said Deborah Lumpkin, 66, allowed the suspect, Quincy Brooks, 47, to distribute fentanyl from the home.

Lumpkin, Brooks, and Christian “Christi” Lumpkin, 35, were detained.

Police found fentanyl, cocaine, and Schedule IV pharmaceuticals were found at the home.

Brooks was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of Schedule IV with intent to distribute.

Both Deborah and Christian Lumpkin were arrested for outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information or tips regarding illegal drug distribution, please contact the Drug Tip Line at 706-613-3297.

