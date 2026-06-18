None of Cherokee County’s outdoor sirens are working. Here’s what you need to do

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Emergency Management is warning residents that none of the county’s 58 outdoor sirens are currently working.

Officials are urging residents to have more than one way to know when severe weather is heading their way. The county and its maintenance vendor have been working on a solution for the outage.

“As Tropical Storm Arthur makes its way into Georgia, we want to make sure you are prepared and have ways to get notified in the event the issue has not been resolved,” the agency posted on social media.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz and Severe Weather Team 2 have made the most accurate local weather app, the WSBTV Weather App, which will send alerts to your phone. Download here.

Other alternatives include NOAA weather radios, available at many retailers.

Residents of Cherokee County are also encouraged to sign up for RAVE Alert. Text CHEROKEEEMA to 226787 or visit RAVE at the Cherokee County EMA website.

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