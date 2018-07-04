0 Civil rights advocates call for Confederate carving to be removed at Stone Mountain

ATLANTA, Ga. - A rally wrapped up Wednesday morning to remove a carving at the world's largest Confederate monument.

Civil rights advocates took to the streets and marched up Stone Mountain while most were barbecuing for the Fourth holiday. They said the carving is racist and anti-American. Some don't see a problem with it, but advocates said it symbolizes white supremacy and slavery.

"No justice, no peace," they chanted.

With armed security in tow, they held signs and made their point crystal-clear. They want the state of Georgia to take action.

"It represents everything evil about our country: hate, oppression and slavery," protester Melissa Holloway said.

“We’re in a country that’s supposed to bring us all together, not separate us, and yes it’s history, but it’s hatred. We don’t want to continue to spread the hatred around,” protester Tanesha Abernathy said.

Before the rally, Channel 2 Action News spoke with parkgoer Barry Smith. He said he doesn't necessarily want the carving removed.

"I think that by removing our history, we're forgetting where we came from, and we're losing sight of where we can go as a people," Smith said.

Matthew Littleton disagreed. He's a local instructor and said he just had to protest against the carving in honor of his young students.

"It's my duty. It's my calling to make sure I'm out here doing the right thing," Littleton said.

During the protest, the advocates urged people to boycott Stone Mountain and to make their voices heard at the polls.

"It's time to wake up people. It's really time to wake up and make sure you're registered to vote," Gerald Griggs, with the NACCP, said.

After the rallying call, the group walked up to the top of Stone Mountain where a Confederate flag is mounted. The advocates stood side by side, holding American flags and hoping for change.

