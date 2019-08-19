City of Atlanta to join air testing over concerns of toxic fumes from Cobb plant

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The city of Atlanta said Monday it plans to join with the governments of Cobb County and Smyrna to conduct air testing near the Sterigenics plant over concerns about emissions of a toxic gas.
City Councilman Dustin Hillis, whose district is near the Sterigenics plant in Smyrna, has introduced legislation to join the local governments to test for ethylene oxide, a carcinogen.
Earlier this month, Cobb and Smyrna approved funds to pay for testing by GHD Environmental and Consulting Inc. to determine the concentration of ethylene oxide in the area.
The chemical is used by Sterigenics to sterilize products for health care companies at its Smyrna facility.
Concerns about emissions emerged this summer after a report by WebMD and Georgia Health News highlighted a federal study that found several census tracts in Georgia, including three in Cobb and Fulton counties, had elevated cancer risks due to the gas.
