Toxic fumes reportedly from Cobb plant affecting air quality in Atlanta, city leader says

    By: Dave Huddleston

    ATLANTA - A local leader says the air quality in Atlanta is much worse than in Cobb County from Sterigenics Facility, a Cobb medical sterilizing plant that has reportedly sent toxic fumes into the air. 

    Atlanta City Councilman Dustin Hillis showed Channel 2's Dave Huddleston a report that said the toxic levels are much higher in Atlanta than where the plant is located.

    "I will be introducing today for immediate consideration for the feds -- a branch of the  CDC -- to come in and do some independent testing," Hillis said.

    Only Channel 2 Action News talked with Hillis, who will send the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention a letter asking the agency to test the air quality off Marietta Boulevard in northwest Atlanta.

