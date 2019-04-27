Injured player from Atlanta will announce fifth-round pick in NFL Draft

A college football player who suffered a severe injury during a game will have the chance to be part of the NFL Draft in Nashville.
Christion Abercrombie will announce the pick for the Tennessee Titans during the fifth-round Saturday. The NFL Draft will air live on Channel 2 starting at Noon.
The Tennessee State player, who is an Atlanta native, collapsed during a game against Vanderbilt last September.
Today, our friend Christion will be announcing our 5th pick down on Broadway. So excited to have you be apart of the Titan family! #fastandaggressive https://t.co/8yRx2JUOUZ— Mike Vrabel (@CoachVrabel50) April 27, 2019
Channel 2 Action News has been following Christion Abercrombie's story since the very beginning. After the injury, Abercrombie underwent major surgeries and did his rehab at the Shepherd Center.
Abercrombie spoke with Channel 2's Audrey Washington in March about his recovery.
“I had problems with memory in the beginning, but now it’s coming back to me," Abercrombie told Washington.
The Abercrombie family started a GoFundMe account to cover Christion’s rehab. You can learn more here.
