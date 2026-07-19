Children’s Museum of Atlanta to retire iconic Ball Machine after more than two decades

ATLNATA, Ga. — One of Children’s Museum of Atlanta’s most recognizable attractions will soon become a memory.

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After entertaining generations of young visitors since the museum opened at its current downtown location in 2003, the Ball Machine will be retired August 2 as part of a larger renovation aimed at creating new interactive exhibits.

The retirement is part of the museum’s $2.5 million initiative, supported by Lilly Endowment Inc., to expand interactive exhibits that encourage learning, curiosity and character development through play.

The museum will mark the exhibit’s farewell with a “Have a Ball Weekend” on August 1-2, giving families one last chance to experience the attraction before construction begins.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to take home one of the colorful balls from the exhibit while supplies last.

“Some exhibits become part of a city’s childhood, and the Ball Machine is one of them,” Museum Executive Director Edwin Link said. “We’re grateful for the memories it has created and look forward to introducing a new generation of families to an experience inspired by everything they loved about the original.”

Once the Ball Machine closes, the space will temporarily house rotating pop-up exhibits, beginning with “Outside the Box,” which is expected to open before Labor Day.

A reimagined version of the Ball Machine is scheduled to debut in 2027.

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