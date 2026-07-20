Man’s car lands on top of patrol vehicle during drug arrest

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Fulton County man wanted on drug charges including methamphetamine and cocaine offenses, was apprehended Friday. Video shows the moment his car landed on a police car and he tried to flee.

The incident ended with Jorge Luiz Delgado-Bermudez, who police say has connections to a larger criminal organization, taken into custody.

The Sandy Springs Police Department Street Crimes Unit assisted the Homeland Security Investigations Atlanta Field Office in the apprehension.

Officers attempted to safely box in Delgado-Bermudez’s car and the suspect’s vehicle hit a concrete barrier, causing its rear end to lift and land on top of a Sandy Springs Police patrol vehicle.

Delgado-Bermudez then got our of the car and tried to run, but law enforcement quickly took him into custody without further incident.

No officers or members of the public were injured during the apprehension.

The man is facing additional federal charges according to Sandy Spring Police.

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