Replacement of 72-inch storm pipe in Forsyth County will keep major road closed for 6 days

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Starting Monday, a major road in metro Atlanta will be closed for water infrastructure repairs.

The City of Johns Creek said work crews are replacing a 72-inch storm pipe across McGinnis Ferry Road as part of a widening project.

To make that replacement, the part of McGinnis Ferry Road between Seven Oaks Parkway and Sargent Road will be closed through Sunday.

Two detours are in place to get around the closure, using Sargent Road to Jones Bridge Road and Brookwood Road to Peachtree Parkway to get around it.

Detour map for Johns Creek to get around McGinnis Ferry Road closure

City officials said residents who live along the project corridor will still have access to their neighborhood through the detour.

The overall construction project on McGinnis Ferry Road is expected to finish in summer 2028.

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