Woodstock approves new e-bike regulations, bans personal transportation from sidewalks

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The Woodstock City Council approved updated regulations for e-bikes and other personal transportation devices today.

The new rules to improve safety, clarify guidelines for riders and align local standards with state law and surrounding jurisdictions was approved Monday.

The ordinance, which was first introduced on June 22, 2026, came after extensive public engagement that started in late 2025.

Woodstock residents voiced their concerns about youths riding high-speed devices on city streets, inconsistent trail rules and a need for clearer guidance as new mobility technologies became more common.

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The city said the newly adopted ordinance introduces modernized definitions classifying a wide range of personal transportation devices, including e-bikes, e-scooters, hoverboards, OneWheels, skateboards and rollerblades.

According to officials, the updated regulations also preserve existing protections for wheelchairs and other mobility-assistance equipment.

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Going forward, adults ages 18 and older are allowed to ride Class one e-bikes and some other motorized devices on paved trails at a maximum speed of 20 mph, which applies to all motorized equipment.

The city also strengthened sidewalk regulations, prohibiting bicycles, e-bikes, and motorized personal transportation devices from sidewalks.

Children under the age of 13 are still able to ride bicycles on sidewalks, except in the downtown walk your wheels zones.

Mayor Michael Caldwell said the updated ordinance and the community’s shared responsibility were important for handling the changing methods of transportation.

“I’m grateful for the thoughtful work that has gone into this update. This is an evolving issue and as we learn more, we may need to adjust parts of it. If we discover something isn’t working, we’ll come back and fix it just as we always do,” Caldwell said in a statement. “Our priority is keeping Woodstock safe as these devices become more common.”

The mayor also urged parents to prioritize safety when selecting devices for their children.

“I want to strongly encourage parents to stop buying high-speed electric devices for young kids to ride in traffic. Allowing a 12-year-old to operate what is essentially an electric motorcycle on Main Street is extremely dangerous,” Caldwell said.

In addition to encouraging parents to ensure their children operate transport vehicles safely, the mayor gave a warning to youths who don’t follow the rules.

“To the kids, if you run from our police officers, we will find you, we will cite you and we will speak with your parents,” Caldwell said. “It is not the job of our officers to parent every child in the city. We need families to partner with us.”

With the Council’s approval, the ordinance is now officially adopted. The City will continue public education efforts and explore additional trail signage, striping and long-term multimodal improvements.

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