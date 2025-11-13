Woodstock says more people are getting hurt by e-bikes

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — City officials in Woodstock are considering regulations on e-bikes due to growing safety concerns, particularly involving teens riding recklessly.

The popularity of e-bikes in Woodstock has led to an increase in complaints about safety risks, especially in crowded areas like downtown.

“It’s a major problem that is dangerous for pedestrians, and the bikers themselves,” neighbor Pat Fagan told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Residents and business owners have voiced concerns about the potential dangers posed by young riders on throttle-assisted e-bikes, which can reach high speeds.

“I have kids in my neighborhood who are riding the dirt bike type ones that go virtually 60 miles an hour. In Crocs, no helmets,” said Jason Schlneker, owner of Outspokin Speed Shop.

Downtown Woodstock has seen a boom in shops and restaurants, making it a popular destination on nights and weekends.

This increase in foot traffic has amplified concerns about e-bike safety.

TRENDING STORIES:

E-bike injuries have risen sharply, especially among young teens. According to the American College of Surgeons, e-bikes are three times more likely to be involved in a collision with pedestrians than scooters or bicycles.

Schlneker, who sells pedal-assisted e-mountain bikes, expressed concerns about the throttle-assisted models.

“There’s a big difference in crashing at like 20 to 25 miles than like 40 to 60,” he said.

City officials are considering imposing restrictions on e-bikes, possibly including the age of riders, although specific regulations have not been announced.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group