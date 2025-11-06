City of Woodstock holding public input session on future e-bike rules

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The City of Woodstock is considering new regulations for e-bikes as their popularity grows, with a public discussion scheduled for Monday to gather community input.

At a recent Mayor and Council Work Session, city officials reviewed research on e-bike regulations from other jurisdictions and discussed safety concerns related to e-bike use on sidewalks and trails.

“E-bikes are becoming a source of concern in cities across the country due to the use of sidewalks by e-bike riders, dangerous trick or stunt riding, and collisions with pedestrians and vehicles,” said Community Development Director Melissa Sigmund.

E-bikes are classified into three categories under Georgia law. Class 1 e-bikes provide pedal-assist only when the rider is pedaling, and motor assistance cuts off at 20 mph. Class 2 e-bikes have a throttle-assisted motor that can power the bike without pedaling, also limited to 20 mph. Class 3 e-bikes can reach up to 28 mph with pedal-assist and optional throttle, and are subject to additional restrictions.

Under Georgia law, bicycles and e-bikes are generally not allowed on sidewalks, except when a local ordinance allows children 12 and under to do so. Council members are considering whether to affirm this allowance or restrict e-bikes in certain areas, such as the downtown entertainment district.

City Manager Jeff Moon noted, “We need to make sure residents understand where e-bikes are allowed and what’s considered safe and legal.”

Residents are encouraged to attend the upcoming public discussion to share their feedback, which will help shape how Woodstock addresses e-bike use in public spaces.

The meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. at The Chambers at City Center, located at 8534 Main Street in Woodstock.

