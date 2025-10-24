Woodstock City Council weighing e-bike regulations for Downtown Entertainment District

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The Woodstock City Council is reviewing plans to regulate e-bike usage and options in the Downtown Entertainment District.

According to a presentation from the city council, the city is concerned about safety on sidewalks in the district, saying the vehicles had “emerged as a public health hazard,” while citing the American College of Surgeons.

The presentation said e-bike-related emergency room visits have tripled among children ages 10 to 17 since 2018 and e-bikes are three times more likely to be involved in a collision with pedestrians than scooters or bicycles.

In response, city officials are weighing how to regulate the bikes for safety reasons in the busy downtown area of Woodstock.

As discussed, the city is looking at regulating both e-bikes and bicycles, only allowing those 12 years old or younger to operate them on sidewalks, which is at this time state law.

The presentation shown to Woodstock council members included versions of regulation from Athens and Atlanta, two municipalities that specifically have rules in place for e-bikes and other personal transportation options.

Discussion of the regulations is still early, so a vote on regulations, or what the specifics may be, was not undertaken.

