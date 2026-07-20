Man accused of attacking senior with cement brick at metro Atlanta hotel

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Court records show that a man was taken into custody in Marietta after an argument at a hotel turned violent.

Deallen James is accused of attacking a 74-year-old man with a cement brick after an argument, according to an arrest affidavit.

James was allegedly trespassing at the Parc Hotel on Delk Road when he got into an argument with the elderly man.

A bystander’s video showed James then throwing a cement brick at the victim’s head. While the brick missed the victim’s head, the arrest affidavit said the brick still hit the man’s hip, causing him to fall to the ground.

James then ran from the hotel before officers captured him.

James was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, a felony.

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