Chief defends decision to fire officer who hit suspect with patrol car

ATHENS, Ga. - The police chief who fired one of his officers after he hit a fleeing suspect with his patrol car is defending his decision.
Taylor Saulters was hired as an Oglethorpe County sheriff's deputy on Monday, just one day after he was dismissed by the Athens-Clarke County Police.
Police Chief Scott Freeman fired Saulters after reviewing body-camera footage showing he used his patrol car to hit the suspect, who was trying to run from his partner.
The suspect, Timmy Patmon, was wanted on felony warrants. He was hospitalized with scrapes and bruises before being jailed.
