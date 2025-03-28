Woodstock police arrest suspects in Outlet Shoppes thefts, recover $1000s in stolen shoes

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The Woodstock Police Department said they were able to recover thousands of dollars of stolen goods and make two arrests connected to thefts at the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.

According to the department, two suspects were arrested in connection to a series of thefts in Woodstock, with assistance from a strong community partnership.

Multiple units from the Woodstock Police Department, including the Uniform Patrol Division, Criminal Investigation Division, Traffic Unit and K-9 Unit, were able to find and recover stolen merchandise worth at about $14,100.

In a photo shared by the police department, it appears a large amount of the stolen merchandise were pairs of shoes.

Their investigation started after loss prevention staff at the Outlet Shoppes reported suspicious activity, “bolstered by information from a concerned citizen.”

Police said the concerned citizen had witnessed a theft and, along with “detailed surveillance footage” and a lot of work by detectives, they were able to identify the suspects and “reveal a pattern of thefts tied to multiple incidents at the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.”

During an undercover operation, Woodstock detectives were able to find and identify two previously unknown suspects involved in active shoplifting.

The suspects are believed to be part of a larger group involved in ongoing thefts, according to police, and additional others have been identified, with more arrests expected.

“The successful apprehension of these suspects demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting both the citizens and businesses of Woodstock,” Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones said in a statement. “This case is a testament to the power of collaboration between our dedicated officers, vigilant business partners, and alert community members. We are grateful for the trust placed in us and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure Woodstock remains a safe place to live, work, and visit.”

Police are continuing to follow leads and pursue additional charges as their investigation develops.

