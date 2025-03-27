Former ‘RHOA’ star dismissed from $200,000 lawsuit saying her restaurant owes unpaid rent

ATLANTA — Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss has had all claims against her dismissed by the landlord of her Atlanta restaurant that alleged she owed unpaid rent.

According to court documents filed last week, Montego Pacific, Inc. told the court it was no longer pursuing claims against Burrus.

“The basis for [Montego’s] claims against [Burruss] was that she executed a personal guaranty of a commercial lease in favor of [Montego],” a lawyer for Montego said.

In the original lawsuit, Montego Pacific Inc. said Burruss and the restaurant owed $154,139.17 in back rent.

Montego Pacific Inc. said the restaurant also owed another “$56,495.75 for repairs to the Premises and the 10% overhead fee, exclusive of interest.”

According to InTouch Magazine, the lawsuit will continue against Burrus Tucker Restaurant Group, run by Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, and Blaze Steakhouse.

Burruss talked about the lawsuit earlier this week, saying that her name was added for publicity and the claims against her would be dropped shortly.

“It was just a disagreement between us and the landlord,” Burruss said. “But to let you know, they had to drop my name off so…I think they just put my name on there anyway so that they could get publicity for the lawsuit.”

“The rest is being worked out because it really was a disagreement about some repairs that they made and then who would be responsible for it,” Burruss said. “So, we were just going back and forth about that, basically, and that’s why it turned out into what it turned into. But it looks like we’re gonna come to some agreement … so it’ll be fine.”

Burruss, who was one of the longest-tenured cast members on RHOA, opened the restaurant in southwest Atlanta in 2020 with her husband.

Burruss and her husband also have a comfort food restaurant called Old Lady Gang that opened in Castleberry Hill in 2017.

