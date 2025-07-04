Starting Monday, parking in Downtown Woodstock could cost you

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Parking in Downtown Woodstock is going to cost you.

Starting Monday, drivers will be required to pay $2 an hour for parking in the paid zones.

City officials say the first hour is free for anyone who registers their vehicle in a paid parking zone.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Khalid Raji is the general manager of Salt Factory on Main Street. He told Channel 2’s Cory James that the change is going to have a positive impact on businesses.

“I think that’s plenty of time for our guests to come in and have a meal without being rushed also they have the option to add to meter from their phone,” Raji said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Brian Stockton, Economic and Downtown Development Director for the City of Woodstock, said, “This program came about at the request of several downtown business owners and is about the smart management of our growing downtown.”

Stockton added, “By encouraging turnover, we’re helping ensure that more people have the opportunity to enjoy the businesses and amenities that make Woodstock so special.”

Brock Socco said he first moved to Woodstock in 1996. He is happy to see the change and said, “People who are willing to pay will.”

The program will be in place every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Downtown Woodstock also has free parking places available, including the new parking deck.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group