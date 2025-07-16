Woodstock launches national search for new chief of police as current chief announces retirement

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The City of Woodstock has announced that after 27 years in law enforcement, Chief Robert Jones of the Woodstock Police Department is retiring.

His last day with the department is Tuesday, September 2.

Jones joined the Woodstock Police Department in March 2022.

He also served 12 years in the United States military.

The city will conduct a national executive search to recruit a new chief of police.

“Serving this city and working alongside the dedicated men and women of this agency has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” according to Jones. “Together, we have built something remarkable, an agency rooted in integrity, professionalism, and service to our community. I will always be proud to have been a part of this organization.”

