This hidden Cherokee County treasure could be perfect for your next day trip

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A local landscaping artist is attracting visitors from around the world.

He is the visionary behind a hidden treasure you might not know about, and it’s perfect for your next day trip to Cherokee County.

As you walk through Gibbs Gardens, you are welcomed by rolling hills and winding paths that reveal a stunning collection of plants from around the world.

The impressive 376-acre estate in Cherokee County is among the largest residential gardens in the country.

It’s a paradise for garden enthusiasts, featuring 16 sections, including the Japanese gardens, manor house gardens and daffodil gardens.

The visionary behind these stunning gardens is Jim Gibbs.

“Ten acres every year, planning it, designing the plan, so that it would take me a number of years to build it,” Gibbs told Channel 2’s Karyn Greer.

Gibbs’ vision was realized with the grand opening of the gardens in March 2012.

“I knew that one day, if people could come and see this, this would be my legacy,” Gibb said.

Each season features a remarkable display of flowers.

Gibbs Gardens attracts more than 200,000 visitors annually and contributes significantly to the local economy with a staff of more than 200 people.

“I love it. I have a lot of faith in my faith. I know the Lord is with me on this project. We’ve been together the entire time,” Gibbs explained.

The Gibbs Gardens are open year-round from Wednesday through Sunday.

Channel 2 Action News recently featured Gibbs Gardens during our primetime special “Georgia’s Hidden Treasures.”

